Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -264.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

