IOST Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $862.25 million and $342.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.