IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 445.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CSML opened at $34.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

