IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Stock Position Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF makes up 1.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMIT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 349,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter.

MMIT stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

