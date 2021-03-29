iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,078,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.65. 29,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,379. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit