iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,078,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.65. 29,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,379. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

