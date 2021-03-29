iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 354.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,064,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,298,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,755,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

