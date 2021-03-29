iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.