iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $158.41 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55.

