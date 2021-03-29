iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.81. 940,262 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

