iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IBTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

