iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of CRBN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.23. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,400. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $158.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.