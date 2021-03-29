iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

