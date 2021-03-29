iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

