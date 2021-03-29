iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

