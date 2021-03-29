Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $989,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

