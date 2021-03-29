Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 703 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $318.51. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

