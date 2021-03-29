Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.25

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 1338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

