Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JADA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

