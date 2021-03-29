Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JADA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
