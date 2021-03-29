Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 196,090 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 346.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,090 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,940,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

