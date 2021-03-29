Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 568,829 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $94,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after acquiring an additional 606,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,137,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

