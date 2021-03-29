Jane Street Group LLC Has $21.90 Million Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,170,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412,225 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. 88,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,664. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.