Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $46,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,202,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $969,862,000 after buying an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

