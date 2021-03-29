Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 189,994 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,994 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FB Financial by 494.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of FBK opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

