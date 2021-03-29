Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

