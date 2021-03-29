Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 8.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,884,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,744,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 14,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,344. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

