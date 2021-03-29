Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.14 ($34.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €25.68 ($30.21) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a 1-year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.59 and its 200-day moving average is €25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.