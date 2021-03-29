Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.14 ($34.29).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €25.68 ($30.21) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a 1-year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.59 and its 200-day moving average is €25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

