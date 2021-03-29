JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 6.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 6,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,794,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

