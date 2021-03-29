John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.