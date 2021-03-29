Joint Ventures Trading 112.7% Higher This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $41,312.55 and approximately $6,245.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 112.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.76 or 0.00611656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00066149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

