JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

DAI stock opened at €73.27 ($86.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. Daimler has a one year low of €21.47 ($25.26) and a one year high of €74.66 ($87.84).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

