JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,420

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,012 ($39.35).

Shares of LON:PSN traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,929 ($38.27). 902,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,023. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,841.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.49. The company has a market cap of £9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67.

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

