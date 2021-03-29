JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 139,906 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $381,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,822. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

