JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.60. 572,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,251,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $465.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

