Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

