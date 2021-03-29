Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KRRGF opened at $2.69 on Monday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.