KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS KZMYY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

