Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.94 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $367.28 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.29 or 0.00623415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,955,378 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

