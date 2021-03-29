Keep4r (KP4R) Achieves Market Capitalization of $586,909.30

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $586,909.30 and approximately $36,857.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00012924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029592 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

