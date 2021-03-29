Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.