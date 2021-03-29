Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Keyera has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

