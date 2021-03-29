Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading 120.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $196,035.42 and approximately $149.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.