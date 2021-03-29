Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE stock opened at $283.80 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.31.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.