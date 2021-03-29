Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 156,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.64 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

