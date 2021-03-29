Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,812 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 467,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Navient Co. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

