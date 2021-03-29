Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 55,190 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

