Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $95.23 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

