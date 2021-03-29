Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

