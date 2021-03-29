Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of KL opened at C$42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.