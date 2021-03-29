Kleros (PNK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $54.94 million and $2.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.