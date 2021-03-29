Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alphabet by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $140,211,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,014.26. 20,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.